Get isharkVPN

Fast & Secure Connection Easy-to-Use VPN

100% Online Anonymity + Guaranteed Protection

أبقِ تاريخ تصفحك خاصًا
Blazing fast speeds with no bandwidth limits
Protect up to 7 devices with one subscription
Get Free isharkVPN
nets
step1
Online Privacy
Protect online privacy by hiding all your online activities from your ISPs.
step2
Free Access
كسر القيود الجغرافية، والحصول على تأمين والوصول الخاص من أي مكان، إلى أي مكان.
step3
Fast Speed
ضمان شبكة سريعة ومستقرة مع خوادم عالية السرعة في أكثر من 100 موقع في جميع أنحاء العالم.
box1
Entertainment
Fast to Unblock Content
sub1 Free and uninterrupted streaming
Connect to the global network and bypass any restrictions. You can watch restricted content anywhere, anytime on your iOS devices.
sub2 Region-locked games
اللعب الحر تلك المنطقة قفل الألعاب على أي فون أو أي باد.You"ll enjoy easy, fast and secure online-game experience.
sub3 Restricted social media
الوصول إلى مختلف وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المحجوبة.ابقوا على اتصال بأصدقائكم وعائلاتكم في بعض البلدان الخاضعة للرقابة.
box2
السلامة والأمن
خصوصية قوية للإنترنت.
أبقوا نشاطاتكم على الإنترنت مخفية عن أي شخص يشاهدكم.هذا يتضمن مزود خدمة الإنترنت، الهاكرز، المعلنين، والحكومة.
يشفّر موقع (ishark VPN) حركة مرورك على الإنترنت ويخفي عنوان الآي بي الحقيقي الخاص بك، سواء كنت تقوم بالبث، أو التدفق، أو الألعاب، أو التسوق، أو الخدمات المصرفية، أو ببساطة تتصفح.
لا أحد سيعرف من أنت أو موقعك الحقيقي
box3
أنظمة أساسية وأجهزة متعددة
احموا كل أجهزتكم
ستستمتع بالخصوصية على الإنترنت والأمان على كل منصةهناك تطبيق isharkVPN ل iOS وأندرويد.الأفضل من كل ذلك، مع حساب آي شارك واحد، يمكنك تأمين ما يصل إلى عدة أجهزة في نفس الوقت.
Available on:
ios
android
win
اختر تطبيقاتك
اعثروا على السيرفر حيث تحتاجونه
بغض النظر عن مكان تواجدك في العالم، يتوفر اتصال VPN عالي السرعة مع isharkvpn.
+
مواقع VPN
الموقع
+
الخوادم
غير محدود
عرض النطاق الترددي
country الولايات المتحدة 100+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country كندا 50+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country المكسيك 80+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country البرازيل 40+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country فرنسا 120+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country إنجلترا 90+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country إسبانيا 70+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country ألمانيا 40+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country إيطاليا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country المملكة العربية السعودية 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country روسيا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country كوريا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country اليابان 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country الهند 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country سنغافورة 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country اندونيسيا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
country أستراليا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
What Are They Talking About ishark?
Frequently Asked Questions
How to register your website
Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use
Are your products free to use?
Yes our product is free to use
How to download your application
You can download it directly from the appstore
What can I do with a VPN?
A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can:
a Protect you against ISP monitoring
b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi
c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets
d Watch free streaming TV in other countries
e Beat the hackers
f Download/Share files anonymously
Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?
The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.
Download the ishark mobile app for iOS or Android.
