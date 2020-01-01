ishark VPN
Fast & Secure Connection Easy-to-Use VPN
100% Online Anonymity + Guaranteed Protection
أبقِ تاريخ تصفحك خاصًا
Blazing fast speeds with no bandwidth limits
Protect up to 7 devices with one subscription
Online Privacy
Protect online privacy by hiding all your online activities from your ISPs.
Free Access
كسر القيود الجغرافية، والحصول على تأمين والوصول الخاص من أي مكان، إلى أي مكان.
Fast Speed
ضمان شبكة سريعة ومستقرة مع خوادم عالية السرعة في أكثر من 100 موقع في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Entertainment
Fast to Unblock Content
Free and uninterrupted streaming
Connect to the global network and bypass any restrictions. You can watch restricted content anywhere, anytime on your iOS devices.
Region-locked games
اللعب الحر تلك المنطقة قفل الألعاب على أي فون أو أي باد.You"ll enjoy easy, fast and secure online-game experience.
Restricted social media
الوصول إلى مختلف وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي المحجوبة.ابقوا على اتصال بأصدقائكم وعائلاتكم في بعض البلدان الخاضعة للرقابة.
السلامة والأمن
خصوصية قوية للإنترنت.
أبقوا نشاطاتكم على الإنترنت مخفية عن أي شخص يشاهدكم.هذا يتضمن مزود خدمة الإنترنت، الهاكرز، المعلنين، والحكومة.
يشفّر موقع (ishark VPN) حركة مرورك على الإنترنت ويخفي عنوان الآي بي الحقيقي الخاص بك، سواء كنت تقوم بالبث، أو التدفق، أو الألعاب، أو التسوق، أو الخدمات المصرفية، أو ببساطة تتصفح.
لا أحد سيعرف من أنت أو موقعك الحقيقي
أنظمة أساسية وأجهزة متعددة
احموا كل أجهزتكم
ستستمتع بالخصوصية على الإنترنت والأمان على كل منصةهناك تطبيق isharkVPN ل iOS وأندرويد.الأفضل من كل ذلك، مع حساب آي شارك واحد، يمكنك تأمين ما يصل إلى عدة أجهزة في نفس الوقت.
Available on:
اختر تطبيقاتك
اعثروا على السيرفر حيث تحتاجونه
بغض النظر عن مكان تواجدك في العالم، يتوفر اتصال VPN عالي السرعة مع isharkvpn.
غير محدود
عرض النطاق الترددي
الولايات المتحدة 100+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة كندا 50+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة المكسيك 80+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة البرازيل 40+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة فرنسا 120+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة إنجلترا 90+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة إسبانيا 70+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة ألمانيا 40+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة إيطاليا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة المملكة العربية السعودية 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة روسيا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة كوريا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة اليابان 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة الهند 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة سنغافورة 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة اندونيسيا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة أستراليا 15+حواسيب خدمة الشبكة
Frequently Asked Questions
How to register your website
Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use
Are your products free to use?
Yes our product is free to use
How to download your application
You can download it directly from the appstore
What can I do with a VPN?
A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can:
a Protect you against ISP monitoring
b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi
c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets
d Watch free streaming TV in other countries
e Beat the hackers
f Download/Share files anonymously
Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?
The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.