ishark VPN
- English
- 简体中文
- Bahasa Indonesia
- Tiếng Việt
- Bahasa Malaysia
- Basa Jawa
- Čeština
- English - India
- Español
- Français
- German
- Italian
- Magyar
- Nederlands
- Polish
- Português
- Română
- Thailand
- Turkish (Turkey)
- Ελληνικά
- украї́нська мо́ва
- Русский
- عَرَبِيّ
- 한국어
- 日本語
Get isharkVPN
قم بتحميل شبكة (إيشارك) الخاصة لويندوز
احصل على أفضل شبكة VPN لويندوز والوصول إلى الإنترنت من خلال ويندوز المجاني
- الوميض بسرعات عالية
- أمن من الدرجة الأولى و خصوصية
- عرض النطاق الترددي والأجهزة غير محدودة
التنزيل الآن
قم بإعداد شبكة VPN خاصة بشارك لويندوز في 3 خطوات
جهز شبكة (شارك) الخاصة
يمكنك فعل هذا مباشرة على موقعنا
سجّلي من أجل حساب
احصل عليها من متجر التطبيقات أو موقعنا الالكتروني
إبدأ التصفح على هاتفك الآي فون
لا تنس أنه يمكنك استخدام هذا الحساب على أجهزة متعددة!
ميزات رئيسية من ishark VPN لويندوز
السرعات السريعة
بث الألعاب الحية، تحميل الملفات الكبيرة، وممارسة الألعاب على الإنترنت مع أسرع VPN في السوق.
أسطول الخادم الكبير
قم بالوصول إلى المحتوى المفضل لديك عبر خوادمنا العالمية عبر أمريكا وأوروبا وأفريقيا وآسيا.
عرض نطاق ترددي غير محدود
قم بالتدفق، قم بتحميل أو تحميل قدر ما تريدلا تقلق من أن يتم إيقافك فجأة بسبب الوصول لحدود النطاق الترددي
سياسة عدم وجود سجلات
نحن لا نتعقب أو نتشارك أو نبيع بياناتكمقرنا الرئيسي في رومانيا يحميك أيضاً بقوانين خصوصية قوية
أجهزة متعددة
بنيت مع سرعة في الاعتبار، iShark يوفر عرض نطاق ترددي غير محدود.لا مزيد من أوقات التحميل البطيئة والتخزين المستمر.
دعم العملاء 24/7.
تواصلوا في أي وقت عبر الدردشة المباشرة أو البريد الإلكتروني.نحن نضمن إستجابة سريعة بعدة لغات
Frequently Asked Questions
How to register your website
Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use
Are your products free to use?
Yes our product is free to use
How to download your application
You can download it directly from the appstore
What can I do with a VPN?
A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can:
a Protect you against ISP monitoring
b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi
c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets
d Watch free streaming TV in other countries
e Beat the hackers
f Download/Share files anonymously
Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?
The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.
استمتع بشارة VPN لويندوز ناو
حاول الآن