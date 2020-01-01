قم بتحميل شبكة (إيشارك) الخاصة لويندوز

Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use

Yes our product is free to use

You can download it directly from the appstore

A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can: a Protect you against ISP monitoring b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets d Watch free streaming TV in other countries e Beat the hackers f Download/Share files anonymously

Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?

The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.