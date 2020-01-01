  • المنزل
Get isharkVPN
6 أسباب isharkVPN ضروري للاعبي الألعاب عبر الإنترنت
حماية قوية
تجنب هجمات حجب الخدمة الموزعة بإخفاء بروتوكول الإنترنت الخاص بك.كما تتميز شبكة VPN ExpressVPN بـ AES 256 بت، والحماية من التسرب، ومفتاح قتل، وانفاق الانقسام.
تعزيز الاتصال
استمتعوا بنطاق ترددي ممتاز غير محدودتقليل الاتصال والتأخر باستخدام خوادم الشبكة الظاهرية الخاصة في 94 بلدا.
تجاوز الخنق
الحد من مزود خدمة الإنترنت الخاص بك من إبطاء الاتصال.مع الشبكة الظاهرية الخاصة، لا يمكن فحص البيانات، لذلك النطاق الترددي الخاص بك لن يكون خنقا.
الوصول إلى المزيد عبر الإنترنت
الحصول على أحدث DLC والألعاب من البلدان تاريخ الإطلاق المبكر.لعب الألعاب حتى لو كانت خاضعة للرقابة حيث أنت.
التشغيل على جميع الأجهزة
سواء كنت تفضل اللعب على بلاي ستيشن، أو إكس بوكس، أو نينتندو سويتش، أو كمبيوتر شخصي، أو كمبيوتر لوحي، أو هاتف، إكسبرس في بي إن يقوم بتغطيتك.
لعبة بلا حدود
بغض النظر عن مكان تواجدك حول العالم، قم بتغيير منطقتك ببساطة والعب مع أصدقائك.
استخدم شبكة VPN في جميع الألعاب الأكثر شعبية
كيف تقلل الشبكة الظاهرية الخاصة من الاتصال؟
يشير الاتصال أو الكمون إلى الوقت الذي تستغرقه المعلومات -في هذه الحالة، حزم البيانات التي سيتم إرسالها من جهازك إلى الخادم ووقت الاستجابة اللاحق.يتم قياس بينغ بالمللي ثانية، لذلك كلما قل رقم بينغ، كلما كان الاتصال أسرع.

ويفضل استخدام مسارات أقصر للاتصال بين الجهاز وخوادم الألعاب لتقليل التأخيرات الملحوظة بين أفعالك وما يحدث داخل اللعبة.يمكن أن يساعد استخدام الشبكة الظاهرية الخاصة في تقصير هذا المسار عن طريق الاتصال بخادم الشبكة الظاهرية الخاصة الأقرب إلى خادم الألعاب.

Frequently Asked Questions
How to register your website
Our products do not need to be registered, just download and use
Are your products free to use?
Yes our product is free to use
How to download your application
You can download it directly from the appstore
What can I do with a VPN?
A VPN can be used in a number of ways to protect your privacy, and give you access to a safer online experience. A VPN can:
a Protect you against ISP monitoring
b Protect your confidential information and safely connect to any WiFi
c Obtain cheaper Online shopping deals/ cheaper Flight tickets
d Watch free streaming TV in other countries
e Beat the hackers
f Download/Share files anonymously
Can I use a VPN on mobile? Why would I want to?
The use of a VPN service should not be limited to computers and laptops. Our smartphones and tablets are constantly connected to the Internet, exchanging data, syncing contacts, social media accounts and other profiles. We’ve got sensitive data we want to safeguard from hackers and snoops on our smartphone or tablets , especially when using unsecured public WiFi networks.
