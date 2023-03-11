  • Home
Unlock US Netflix with iSharkVPN Accelerator

Unlock US Netflix with iSharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-11 12:47:01
Are you tired of missing out on the latest shows and movies that are only available on US Netflix? Look no further than iSharkVPN's accelerator feature!

With iSharkVPN's accelerator, you can access US Netflix with lightning-fast speeds. Say goodbye to buffering and hello to binge-watching your favorite shows and movies.

But what exactly is on US Netflix that's not available in the UK? The answer: a lot. From popular series like The Office and Parks and Recreation, to blockbuster movies like The Irishman and Marriage Story, US Netflix has a plethora of exclusive content that you won't want to miss out on.

And with iSharkVPN's accelerator, accessing US Netflix is easier than ever. Simply connect to a US server through the VPN, and voila! You'll have access to all the content that's not available on UK Netflix.

But iSharkVPN's accelerator doesn't just work for Netflix. It also speeds up your internet connection for other streaming services like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

So what are you waiting for? Sign up for iSharkVPN today and start streaming all the exclusive content that US Netflix has to offer. With our accelerator feature, it's never been easier or faster to access the shows and movies you love.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what is on us netflix but not uk, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
