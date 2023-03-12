Get Blazing Fast Internet Speeds with iSharkVPN Accelerator and SSTP
ishark blog article
2023-03-12 02:51:03
Introducing the Ultimate Virtual Private Network Solution - iSharkVPN Accelerator!
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and limited access to websites and online content? Look no further than iSharkVPN Accelerator. With iSharkVPN Accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds, unlimited bandwidth, and unrestricted access to websites and content from around the world!
But what sets iSharkVPN Accelerator apart from other virtual private network (VPN) solutions? The answer is simple: SSTP.
SSTP (Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol) is a highly secure VPN protocol that encrypts your online activity and allows you to bypass firewalls and geolocation restrictions with ease. Unlike other VPN protocols like PPTP and L2TP, SSTP is highly resistant to VPN blocking, making it the perfect choice for users in countries with strict internet censorship laws.
Not only does iSharkVPN Accelerator use the highly secure SSTP protocol, but it also offers advanced features like split tunneling, which allows you to route only specific traffic through the VPN, and a kill switch, which ensures that your online activity remains secure even in the event of a VPN disconnect.
So why wait? Sign up for iSharkVPN Accelerator today and experience lightning-fast internet speeds and unrestricted access to websites and content from around the world. Say goodbye to internet censorship and hello to online freedom with iSharkVPN Accelerator and SSTP!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is sstp, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and limited access to websites and online content? Look no further than iSharkVPN Accelerator. With iSharkVPN Accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds, unlimited bandwidth, and unrestricted access to websites and content from around the world!
But what sets iSharkVPN Accelerator apart from other virtual private network (VPN) solutions? The answer is simple: SSTP.
SSTP (Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol) is a highly secure VPN protocol that encrypts your online activity and allows you to bypass firewalls and geolocation restrictions with ease. Unlike other VPN protocols like PPTP and L2TP, SSTP is highly resistant to VPN blocking, making it the perfect choice for users in countries with strict internet censorship laws.
Not only does iSharkVPN Accelerator use the highly secure SSTP protocol, but it also offers advanced features like split tunneling, which allows you to route only specific traffic through the VPN, and a kill switch, which ensures that your online activity remains secure even in the event of a VPN disconnect.
So why wait? Sign up for iSharkVPN Accelerator today and experience lightning-fast internet speeds and unrestricted access to websites and content from around the world. Say goodbye to internet censorship and hello to online freedom with iSharkVPN Accelerator and SSTP!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is sstp, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
Don’t have the iShark app yet? Download it now.
Get isharkVPN