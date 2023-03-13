  • Home
Blog > Supercharge Your Internet with iSharkVPN Accelerator

Supercharge Your Internet with iSharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-13 03:02:09
Are you tired of slow internet speeds? Do you wish your online activities could be faster and more efficient? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! Our powerful technology ensures that you can browse, stream, and download with lightning-fast speeds.

But what exactly is isharkVPN accelerator? It's a premium add-on to our already impressive VPN service that optimizes your internet connection for peak performance. With isharkVPN accelerator, you can say goodbye to buffering videos, laggy online gaming, and slow downloads.

One key feature of isharkVPN accelerator is whitelisting. This allows you to prioritize certain websites and applications, ensuring that they always receive the highest speeds possible. For example, if you're streaming a movie on Netflix, you can whitelist Netflix so that your internet connection is optimized for that specific activity.

Whitelisting also helps to prevent bandwidth hogging. If you have multiple devices and applications running at the same time, they can all compete for bandwidth and slow down your internet speed. By whitelisting only the most important sites and applications, you can ensure that they get the speed they need without sacrificing your overall internet performance.

So why choose isharkVPN accelerator? For starters, it's easy to use - simply download the add-on and start browsing faster immediately. It also offers advanced features like whitelisting to ensure that your internet connection is optimized for your specific needs. Plus, it's backed by our reliable and secure VPN service, ensuring that your online activities remain private and protected.

Don't settle for slow internet speeds any longer. Try isharkVPN accelerator today and experience the power of lightning-fast internet.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what is whitelisting, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
