Blog > Keep Your Online Presence Safe with isharkVPN Accelerator

Keep Your Online Presence Safe with isharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-13 19:48:00
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering when you're trying to stream your favorite shows or movies? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! Our cutting-edge technology speeds up your internet connection and allows for seamless streaming without interruptions.

But what about your online security? With the rise of cybercrime, it's important to protect your personal information online. That's where isharkVPN comes in. Our VPN service encrypts your internet connection and shields your browsing activity from prying eyes.

Speaking of online security, have you ever had your Facebook account cloned? It's a common scam where someone creates a fake profile using your name and photos, and tries to trick your friends into giving them money or personal information. It can be a stressful situation, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

First, report the cloned profile to Facebook by clicking on the three dots at the top of the profile and selecting "report". Then, warn your friends and family not to accept friend requests or messages from the cloned account. Finally, make sure your own account is secure by updating your password and privacy settings, and enabling two-factor authentication.

Don't let slow internet speeds or online security threats ruin your online experience. Try isharkVPN accelerator today for faster, smoother streaming, and peace of mind knowing your personal information is protected.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what to do if your facebook is cloned, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
