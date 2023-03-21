Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator - Learn How to Remove Search Marquis from Chrome
ishark blog article
2023-03-21 21:28:04
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and constant buffering? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! Our cutting-edge technology ensures lightning-fast internet speeds, allowing you to stream, download, and browse with ease.
But wait, you may be wondering why does "search marquis" come up on your Chrome browser? "Search marquis" is a potentially unwanted program (PUP) that can hijack your browser and redirect your searches to unfamiliar websites. This can slow down your internet speeds and compromise your online security.
However, with isharkVPN accelerator, you can block and remove PUPs like "search marquis" with our advanced security features. This means you can enjoy fast and safe internet browsing without any interruptions or unwanted redirects.
In addition to our security features, isharkVPN accelerator also offers unlimited bandwidth, no-logging policy, and a user-friendly interface. You can connect to any of our global server locations and enjoy secure and fast internet speeds from anywhere in the world.
Don't let slow internet speeds and PUPs ruin your online experience. Try isharkVPN accelerator today and experience lightning-fast and secure internet browsing.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why does search marquis come up on chrome, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
But wait, you may be wondering why does "search marquis" come up on your Chrome browser? "Search marquis" is a potentially unwanted program (PUP) that can hijack your browser and redirect your searches to unfamiliar websites. This can slow down your internet speeds and compromise your online security.
However, with isharkVPN accelerator, you can block and remove PUPs like "search marquis" with our advanced security features. This means you can enjoy fast and safe internet browsing without any interruptions or unwanted redirects.
In addition to our security features, isharkVPN accelerator also offers unlimited bandwidth, no-logging policy, and a user-friendly interface. You can connect to any of our global server locations and enjoy secure and fast internet speeds from anywhere in the world.
Don't let slow internet speeds and PUPs ruin your online experience. Try isharkVPN accelerator today and experience lightning-fast and secure internet browsing.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why does search marquis come up on chrome, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
Don’t have the iShark app yet? Download it now.
Get isharkVPN