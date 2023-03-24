  • Home
Boost Your VPN Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Wireshark Filter by HTTPS

ishark blog article

2023-03-24 14:07:58
If you are seeking a reliable and efficient VPN service, look no further than isharkVPN accelerator. This service is designed to help you enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted internet experience, no matter where you are located. With isharkVPN accelerator, you can access blocked and geo-restricted content with ease, while keeping your online activities safe and secure.

One of the key features of isharkVPN accelerator is its use of advanced technology to deliver fast and reliable connectivity. This VPN service uses cutting-edge algorithms to optimize your internet connection and reduce lag, ensuring that you can stream, download, and browse without any interruptions. With isharkVPN accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast speeds that are ideal for online gaming, video conferencing, and more.

Another standout feature of isharkVPN accelerator is its use of a Wireshark filter by HTTPS. This feature enables you to filter out unwanted traffic and focus on the data that is relevant to your online activities. With the Wireshark filter by HTTPS, you can enjoy a more streamlined and efficient internet experience, without any unnecessary lag or delays.

Overall, isharkVPN accelerator is an excellent choice for anyone who is looking for a fast, reliable, and secure VPN service. Whether you are looking to access content from around the world, protect your online privacy, or simply enjoy a faster and more efficient internet experience, isharkVPN accelerator has everything you need. So why wait? Sign up for isharkVPN accelerator today and take your online experience to the next level!

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can wireshark filter by https, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
