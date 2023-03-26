Accelerate Your Browsing Experience with iSharkVPN and Yahoo as Your Default Search Engine
2023-03-26 03:10:48
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and unreliable connections when browsing the web? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator!
Our VPN service not only provides a secure and private browsing experience, but also boosts your internet speeds by up to 10 times faster than your normal connection. With isharkVPN accelerator, you’ll be able to stream videos, download files, and browse websites with ease.
But that’s not all – we’ve also partnered with Yahoo to make it your default search engine in Chrome. With Yahoo’s powerful search algorithms, you’ll be able to quickly and easily find whatever you’re looking for on the web.
And with our VPN service, you can rest assured that your search history and online activities are kept private and secure. No more worrying about hackers or identity thieves trying to steal your personal information.
So what are you waiting for? Try isharkVPN accelerator today and experience the best internet speeds and secure browsing experience possible. Make Yahoo your default search engine in Chrome and get ready to discover the web like never before.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can yahoo as default search engine in chrome, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
