Blog > Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Proxy Settings

Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Proxy Settings

ishark blog article

2023-03-11 17:16:42
Are you tired of slow internet speed and restricted access to certain websites? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator!

Our accelerator technology ensures lightning-fast internet speeds, so you can browse, stream, and download with ease. Plus, our proxy settings allow you to access content that may be restricted in your region.

But what exactly are proxy settings? Essentially, a proxy server acts as an intermediary between your device and the internet. This allows you to access websites and content that may be blocked by your internet service provider or government.

At isharkVPN, we offer a variety of proxy settings to suit your needs. Our Smart Proxy technology automatically selects the best server to connect to, while our HTTP and SOCKS proxies provide additional security and flexibility.

So why wait? Sign up for isharkVPN today and experience lightning-fast internet speeds and unrestricted access to the content you love.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what is proxy settings, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
