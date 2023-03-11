  • rumah
Get isharkVPN
Blog > Boost Your Online Security with isharkVPN Accelerator and Qustodio

Boost Your Online Security with isharkVPN Accelerator and Qustodio

ishark blog article

2023-03-11 17:54:03
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and constant buffering? Well, look no further than iSharkVPN accelerator! This cutting-edge technology ensures lightning-fast internet speeds, no matter where you are in the world.

But that's not all - iSharkVPN also includes top-notch security features to keep your online activity safe and private. With military-grade encryption and no-logs policy, you can browse, stream, and download with peace of mind.

And while we're on the topic of online safety, let's talk about Qustodio. This powerful parental control software allows you to monitor and manage your child's online activity. With features like content filtering, screen time limits, and social media monitoring, you can ensure your child is safe and responsible online.

So, whether you're looking for lightning-fast internet speeds or top-notch online safety, iSharkVPN accelerator and Qustodio have got you covered. Try them out today and experience the difference for yourself!

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what is qustodio, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
