Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Stay Safe with Kill Switch
ishark blog article
2023-03-12 12:01:38
Are you tired of slow internet speeds when trying to stream your favorite shows or play online games? Look no further than iSharkVPN's accelerator feature! With our accelerator, you can bypass ISP throttling and access lightning-fast speeds for a seamless online experience.
But what happens if your VPN connection drops unexpectedly? That's where our kill switch feature comes in. The kill switch automatically cuts off your internet connection if the VPN disconnects, keeping your online activity private and secure.
At iSharkVPN, we prioritize your online privacy and security. Our no-logs policy ensures that your browsing activity remains private, while our military-grade encryption keeps your data safe from cyber threats.
But don't just take our word for it. Try iSharkVPN today and experience the benefits of our accelerator and kill switch features for yourself. With our easy-to-use app and global server network, you can enjoy fast and secure internet access from anywhere in the world.
So what are you waiting for? Sign up for iSharkVPN today and take control of your online experience.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is the kill switch, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
