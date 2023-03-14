  • rumah
Blog > Protect Your Online Identity with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Know Your Router's IP Address

Protect Your Online Identity with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Know Your Router's IP Address

2023-03-14 12:23:08
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restricted access to certain websites? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator.

With isharkVPN accelerator, your internet speed will be boosted to lightning-fast levels, allowing you to stream, browse, and download with ease. Plus, with our advanced encryption technology, your online activity will be secure and private.

But how do you know if the accelerator is working? Check your IP address. Your IP address is a unique identifier for your router, and it can give you insight into your internet speed and network settings.

To find your IP address, simply type "what's my IP address" into any search engine. If your IP address matches the location of your VPN server, then your accelerator is working as intended.

So why wait? Sign up for isharkVPN accelerator today and start enjoying faster internet speeds and unrestricted access to the internet.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can whats my ip address for my router, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
