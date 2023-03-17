Boost your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator - Find the Best DNS Server Now!
2023-03-17 19:56:28
Are you looking for a VPN service that can speed up your internet connection? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! Our cutting-edge technology is designed to optimize your internet speed and give you a seamless browsing experience.
With isharkVPN accelerator, you can enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds without sacrificing your privacy and security. Our VPN servers are strategically located around the world to ensure that you have the best possible connection, no matter where you are.
But that's not all - we also offer a built-in DNS server that provides additional speed and security benefits. By using our DNS server, you can bypass internet censorship, reduce latency, and improve your overall online performance.
So where can you find our DNS server? It's simple - just go to your isharkVPN settings and select "DNS Server." From there, you can choose to use our default DNS server or enter your own preferred server.
In addition to our VPN accelerator and DNS server, isharkVPN also offers top-notch security features such as AES-256 encryption, a strict no-logs policy, and automatic kill switch protection.
So why wait? Sign up for isharkVPN today and experience lightning-fast internet speeds and unbeatable security.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can where to find dns server, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
