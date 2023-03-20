Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator - Find Out Which DNS You're Using
ishark blog article
2023-03-20 13:09:49
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering when streaming your favorite content? Look no further than iSharkVPN's accelerator technology! With our advanced algorithms, we can boost your internet speeds and provide a seamless streaming experience.
But wait, how do you know which DNS you're using? iSharkVPN makes it simple with our built-in DNS checker. No need to worry about your privacy and security being compromised by using a public DNS server. With iSharkVPN, you can trust that your internet traffic is encrypted and secure.
Don't settle for sluggish internet speeds and compromised privacy. Upgrade to iSharkVPN and experience lightning-fast connectivity and peace of mind with our secure DNS checker. Try it out today and see the difference for yourself!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can which dns am i using, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
