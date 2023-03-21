Keep Your Chrome Search Engine Safe with iSharkVPN Accelerator
2023-03-21 17:38:01
If you're wondering why your Chrome search engine keeps changing to Yahoo, it could be due to a browser hijacker or malware. But don't worry, there's a solution that not only fixes your search engine but also improves your internet speed and security.
Introducing isharkVPN accelerator, a powerful tool that optimizes your internet connection and provides a secure VPN service. With isharkVPN accelerator, you can enjoy faster browsing, streaming, and downloading speeds without compromising on privacy or security.
isharkVPN accelerator enhances your internet connection by using advanced algorithms to minimize latency, reduce packet loss, and improve throughput. This means that you can experience a significant boost in internet speed, especially for online gaming, video calls, and other bandwidth-intensive activities.
Moreover, isharkVPN accelerator encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, making it harder for hackers, ISPs, or governments to track your online activities. You can connect to any of the 100+ servers in 40+ countries and enjoy unrestricted access to geo-restricted content or websites.
But that's not all. isharkVPN accelerator also comes with a built-in ad blocker and malware scanner that blocks annoying ads and dangerous scripts that could compromise your security. You can browse the web with peace of mind, knowing that your data is protected from prying eyes.
So, if you're tired of slow and insecure internet connections, try isharkVPN accelerator today and see the difference for yourself. Say goodbye to browser hijackers and hello to fast, safe, and private browsing.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why does my chrome search engine keep changing to yahoo, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
