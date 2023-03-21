Boost Your Online Experience with IsharkVPN Accelerator and Fix Safari's Default Search Engine to Yahoo
2023-03-21 20:55:32
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering when streaming your favorite shows and movies? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! With our cutting-edge technology, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds and flawless streaming without any interruptions.
Our accelerator works by optimizing your internet connection and reducing latency, resulting in quicker load times and faster transfer speeds. Whether you're streaming on Netflix, browsing social media, or playing online games, isharkVPN accelerator ensures a smooth and seamless experience.
But that's not all - our VPN also provides top-notch security and privacy features to keep your online activity safe and secure. With military-grade encryption and a strict no-logs policy, you can rest easy knowing your sensitive information is protected from prying eyes.
Now, you may be wondering why your Safari browser defaults to Yahoo instead of your preferred search engine. The answer lies in the default settings of Safari, which can be changed with just a few clicks. Simply go to Safari preferences, select the search tab, and choose your preferred search engine from the drop-down menu.
Don't let slow internet speeds and unwanted search engines hold you back. Try isharkVPN accelerator and take control of your online experience today!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why does safari default to yahoo, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
