Blog > Troubleshooting VPN Glitches with iSharkVPN Accelerator

Troubleshooting VPN Glitches with iSharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-22 10:31:57
Are you tired of slow internet speeds while using a VPN? Do you find that your VPN is constantly glitching and interrupting your online activities? Look no further than iSharkVPN Accelerator.

With our innovative technology, we can increase your internet connection speed by up to 50% while using a VPN. Our accelerator is specifically designed to optimize your VPN connection, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted online experience.

But why is your VPN glitching in the first place? The answer could be a variety of factors, including poor network infrastructure, server overload, or outdated software. But with iSharkVPN, we take care of these issues for you. Our servers are constantly monitored and updated to provide you with the best possible connection, no matter where you are in the world.

Not only does iSharkVPN Accelerator improve your connection speed and reliability, it also provides top-notch security for your online activities. With 256-bit encryption and a strict no-logging policy, you can browse the internet with peace of mind, knowing that your data and online identity are protected.

Don't let a glitchy VPN slow you down any longer. Upgrade to iSharkVPN Accelerator and experience the internet at lightning-fast speeds, without sacrificing your security or privacy. Try it out today and see the difference for yourself.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can why is my vpn glitching, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
