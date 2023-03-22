Why is Net Neutrality Bad and How isharkVPN Accelerator Can Help?
2023-03-22 17:42:19
Are you tired of slow internet speeds? Are you looking for a way to bypass the throttling of your internet service provider? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator!
Our accelerator technology allows for lightning-fast internet speeds, even during peak usage times. Say goodbye to buffering and hello to seamless streaming, gaming, and browsing.
But why do you need an accelerator in the first place? The answer is simple: net neutrality. Net neutrality is the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally by ISPs. However, in recent years, we've seen ISPs throttle certain types of traffic, like streaming services, in order to push their own services or to force customers to upgrade to more expensive plans.
This is where isharkVPN accelerator comes in. By encrypting your internet traffic and routing it through our servers, we're able to bypass ISP throttling and deliver fast, reliable internet speeds to you.
But it's not just about speed. With isharkVPN, you also get the added benefit of privacy and security. Our military-grade encryption ensures that your online activity is private and secure, protecting you from hackers and government surveillance.
So why settle for slow, throttled internet? Upgrade to isharkVPN accelerator and enjoy fast, reliable, and secure internet today!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why net neutrality is bad, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
