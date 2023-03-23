  • rumah
Get isharkVPN
Boost Your Online Security with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Windows Antivirus

Boost Your Online Security with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Windows Antivirus

ishark blog article

2023-03-23 16:55:22
Are you tired of slow internet speeds while using a VPN? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! Our accelerator technology allows for lightning-fast internet speeds while maintaining the privacy and security of a VPN. Plus, we offer a free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

But the benefits don't stop there. Our VPN also includes a Windows antivirus to protect your computer from malware and viruses. This comprehensive package ensures that your online activities are not only fast and secure, but also protected from any possible threats.

Say goodbye to sluggish internet speeds and hello to lightning-fast browsing with isharkVPN accelerator. Try our free trial today and experience the difference for yourself.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can window antivirus, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
