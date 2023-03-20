Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and Whitelisting Feature
2023-03-20 20:55:01
Introducing the game-changing iSharkVPN accelerator and whitelisting feature!
Are you tired of laggy internet speeds and frustrating buffering while streaming your favorite content? Look no further than iSharkVPN's accelerator feature! With this technology, your internet speed will increase up to 10x faster, providing seamless streaming and browsing experiences. Say goodbye to the endless loading screens and hello to uninterrupted streaming!
But that's not all. iSharkVPN also offers a whitelisting feature to further enhance your browsing experience. With whitelisting, you can select which websites and applications you want to prioritize, ensuring lightning-fast speeds for your most frequently used platforms. This means no more waiting for your favorite websites to load or dealing with sluggish app performance.
iSharkVPN's accelerator and whitelisting features work together seamlessly to provide the ultimate browsing experience, allowing you to stream, browse, and work without interruption. Plus, with iSharkVPN's reliable and secure connection, you can rest assured that your internet activity remains private and safe from prying eyes.
Upgrade your browsing experience with iSharkVPN today and enjoy lightning-fast speeds and seamless streaming with the accelerator and whitelisting features. Say goodbye to buffering and slow internet speeds and hello to a fast and reliable browsing experience!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can whitelisting meaning, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
