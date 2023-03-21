Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and Who's My DNS
2023-03-21 06:45:34
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering issues while trying to access your favorite websites or streaming services? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator.
With isharkVPN accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds and a seamless online experience. Our accelerator technology optimizes your internet connection, ensuring that your data is transmitted quickly and efficiently.
But that's not all. With isharkVPN, you can also ensure your online privacy and security. Our VPN encrypts your internet traffic, protecting your sensitive information from prying eyes and hackers.
And if you're wondering who's monitoring your DNS queries, isharkVPN has you covered with our "Who's My DNS" tool. This tool allows you to check if your DNS queries are being monitored by your ISP or any other third-party service.
Protect your online privacy, enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds, and monitor your DNS queries with isharkVPN. Try it out today and experience the difference.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can whos my dns, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
