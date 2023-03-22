Why is My Safari Using Yahoo Instead of Google? Find the Solution with iSharkVPN Accelerator!
2023-03-22 09:46:54
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restrictions when browsing online?
But what if you're experiencing a different problem when browsing the web? Perhaps you've noticed that your Safari browser is using Yahoo instead of Google as its default search engine. This can be frustrating and confusing, but don't worry - there's an easy fix.
First, open Safari and go to the preferences menu. From there, click on the "Search" tab and select Google as your default search engine. This should solve the issue and allow you to search with Google once again.
But why settle for just fixing one problem when you can improve your entire browsing experience with isharkVPN accelerator?
So why wait? Try isharkVPN accelerator today and experience the difference for yourself.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why is my safari using yahoo instead of google, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
