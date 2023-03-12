Maximize Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and DNS Server on Your Computer
2023-03-12 10:42:07
Are you tired of slow internet speed and constant buffering? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator.
With isharkVPN accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds and seamless streaming. Our innovative technology allows for faster data transfer and reduces network congestion, resulting in a smoother online experience.
Plus, isharkVPN also offers DNS server settings that can help improve your internet speed. But what is a DNS server, you may ask?
A DNS (Domain Name System) server is what translates domain names (such as google.com) into IP addresses (such as 172.217.1.14) that computers use to locate servers on the internet. By changing your DNS server settings to a faster and more reliable one, you can improve your internet speed and reduce latency.
So not only does isharkVPN provide a fast and secure VPN service, but it also offers tools to optimize your internet speed. Say goodbye to buffering and slow connections and hello to a seamless online experience with isharkVPN accelerator. Try it out today!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is the dns server on my computer, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
