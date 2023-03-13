Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator
2023-03-13 18:02:10
But what if you accidentally open a hack link? Don't panic. Here's what to do:
1. Disconnect from the internet immediately. This will prevent any further damage from occurring.
2. Run a virus scan on your computer. Use a trusted antivirus software to check for any viruses or malware that may have been installed on your system.
3. Change your passwords. If you clicked on a phishing link, the hackers may have gained access to your login credentials. Change your passwords for all your accounts, and enable two-factor authentication wherever possible.
4. Contact your bank or credit card company. If you entered any sensitive information on the website, such as your credit card details or social security number, contact your bank or credit card company immediately to report the incident.
By taking these steps, you can minimize the damage caused by a hack link and protect your personal information from falling into the wrong hands.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP.
