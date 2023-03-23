Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator on Windows by Disabling IPv6
2023-03-23 22:12:33
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering videos? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator.
By using isharkVPN accelerator, you can enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds and experience buffer-free streaming. Our advanced technology optimizes your internet connection by reducing latency and increasing throughput.
But that's not all - did you know that disabling IPv6 on your Windows device can also improve internet speed? IPv6 is a newer version of the Internet Protocol that can cause compatibility issues with some devices and slow down your connection.
Luckily, disabling IPv6 on Windows is easy. Simply go to your network settings, click on "Change adapter options," right-click on your network connection, and select "Properties." From there, uncheck the box next to "Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6)" and click "OK."
By combining isharkVPN accelerator with disabling IPv6 on your Windows device, you can unlock lightning-fast internet speeds and enjoy a seamless online experience. Don't wait - try isharkVPN accelerator today!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can windows disable ipv6, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
