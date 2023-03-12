Protect Your Online Identity with isharkVPN Accelerator and TOR
2023-03-12 19:47:32
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and constant buffering when browsing online? Look no further than isharkVPN Accelerator! Our cutting-edge technology allows for lightning-fast internet speeds, ensuring you can stream videos, play games, and browse websites without any lag or delays.
But that's not all - isharkVPN also provides complete online security and privacy. With our advanced encryption protocols, your online activity is completely protected from prying eyes. Plus, our servers are located in over 50 countries, giving you access to geo-restricted content from around the world.
But what is Tor used for? Tor, short for The Onion Router, is a free and open-source software that allows for anonymous communication online. It works by routing your internet traffic through a series of servers, making it nearly impossible for anyone to track your online activity or location.
While Tor can be a useful tool for protecting your privacy online, it does have its limitations. For example, it can be slow and difficult to use for everyday browsing. This is where isharkVPN Accelerator comes in - our service provides lightning-fast speeds while also protecting your online privacy.
So why wait? Try isharkVPN Accelerator today and experience the fastest, most secure internet browsing experience of your life.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is tor used for, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
