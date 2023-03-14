Get lightning-fast internet speeds with iSharkVPN Accelerator
ishark blog article
2023-03-14 06:20:57
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and limited access to websites? Look no further than iSharkVPN! Our innovative accelerator technology ensures that you can browse, stream, and download with lightning-fast speeds, no matter where you are in the world.
But what if you're not sure what your internet speed is to begin with? Don't worry - iSharkVPN also offers a convenient tool called WhatIsMyIP that lets you quickly check your internet speed and location. This powerful tool can give you the insight you need to ensure you're getting the best possible experience online.
With iSharkVPN's accelerator and WhatIsMyIP tools, you'll never have to worry about sluggish internet speeds or limited access to your favorite websites again. Try it out today and see the difference for yourself!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can whatismyis, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
