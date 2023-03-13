Enhance Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator - What is Whitelisted?
2023-03-13 02:53:51
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restricted access to your favorite websites? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator.
With isharkVPN accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds and access any website you desire. How is this possible? The answer is in our advanced technology that removes all bottlenecks from your internet connection, resulting in a seamless and speedy browsing experience.
But that's not all - isharkVPN accelerator also includes a feature called "whitelisting". Whitelisting is the process of allowing specific websites or apps to bypass the VPN tunnel and connect to the internet directly, improving speed and reducing latency. With isharkVPN, you can easily whitelist your favorite websites or apps and enjoy uninterrupted access.
Whether you're a gamer, streamer, or just looking for a better internet experience, isharkVPN accelerator is the perfect solution. Say goodbye to slow internet speeds and restricted access, and hello to fast, free, and limitless browsing. Try isharkVPN accelerator today and elevate your internet experience to the next level.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is whitelisted, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
