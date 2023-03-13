  • Dom
Blog > Boost Your TeamViewer Performance with iSharkVPN Accelerator

Boost Your TeamViewer Performance with iSharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-13 11:10:54
If you are looking for a reliable and fast VPN service, then isharkVPN Accelerator is the perfect choice for you. With its lightning-fast speed and top-notch security features, isharkVPN Accelerator is the ideal solution for all your online requirements.

With isharkVPN Accelerator, you can browse the internet with complete peace of mind knowing that your online activities are completely secure and private. Our VPN service uses advanced encryption technology to ensure that your online activities remain confidential and protected from prying eyes.

If you frequently use TeamViewer for remote desktop connections, you may be wondering what port does TeamViewer use. TeamViewer uses port 5938 to establish a connection between two devices. With isharkVPN Accelerator, you can easily connect to TeamViewer without any hassle, as our VPN service supports all major VPN protocols, including OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and PPTP.

In addition to its strong security features and compatibility with TeamViewer, isharkVPN Accelerator also offers several other benefits. Our VPN service has servers located in over 70 countries, making it easy to access geo-restricted content from anywhere in the world. Moreover, our VPN service is compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

So, if you want to enjoy a fast, secure, and reliable VPN service, sign up for isharkVPN Accelerator today. With our VPN service, you can browse the internet with complete freedom and confidence, knowing that your online activities are completely protected. Try it now and experience the difference!

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what port does teamviewer use, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
