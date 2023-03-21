Keep Your Internet Speed Up with iSharkVPN Accelerator
2023-03-21 19:54:37
If you're a frequent internet user, you may have noticed that sometimes your search engine gets changed to Yahoo without your consent. This can be frustrating and can sometimes lead to security concerns. But don't worry, there is a solution - iShark VPN accelerator.
iShark VPN accelerator is a powerful tool that allows you to browse the internet securely and anonymously. It encrypts your online traffic and hides your IP address, making it virtually impossible for anyone to track your online activities. Whether you're accessing sensitive information or simply browsing the web, iShark VPN accelerator ensures that your online privacy is protected.
But what does iShark VPN accelerator have to do with your search engine changing to Yahoo? Well, when you use a VPN, your online activities are routed through a remote server. This means that your internet service provider (ISP) can't see what you're doing online. However, sometimes ISPs use DNS (Domain Name System) hijacking to redirect your online activities to a different website. This is often the case with search engines, where ISPs redirect your search queries to Yahoo or other search engines.
However, with iShark VPN accelerator, you can easily bypass DNS hijacking and access the search engine of your choice. Simply connect to a VPN server and choose your preferred search engine. Your online activities will be routed through the VPN server, preventing any DNS hijacking attempts by your ISP.
In addition to protecting your online privacy and bypassing DNS hijacking, iShark VPN accelerator offers many other benefits. It improves your internet speed by reducing latency and packet loss, making your online activities faster and smoother. It also allows you to access geo-restricted content and websites, whether it's streaming services, online games, or social media platforms.
In conclusion, if you're tired of your search engine getting changed to Yahoo or other search engines without your consent, iShark VPN accelerator is the solution for you. It protects your online privacy, bypasses DNS hijacking, and offers many other benefits that enhance your online experience. Try iShark VPN accelerator today and enjoy a safer, faster, and more secure internet.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why does my search engine keep changing to yahoo, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
