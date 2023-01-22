Enhance your Online Experience with isharkVPN Accelerator

  • Domiciliu
Are you tired of slow internet speeds when trying to access your favorite websites or streaming services? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator!

Our VPN accelerator technology boosts your internet speed by up to 200%, allowing for seamless streaming and browsing without any lag or buffering. Plus, with our strict no-logging policy, you can trust that your online activity remains private and secure.

But what about those pesky onion sites that can be tempting to explore? Don't worry, we've got you covered with our not evil onion feature. This feature allows for safe and anonymous access to onion sites, without the risk of malware or other harmful content.

So why wait? Sign up for isharkVPN today and experience lightning fast speeds and secure browsing with our accelerator technology and not evil onion feature.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can not evil onion, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
