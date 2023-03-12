Protect Your Privacy with isharkVPN Accelerator
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restricted access to certain websites and apps? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! With isharkVPN accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds and unrestricted access to any website or app, no matter where you are in the world.
But what is isharkVPN accelerator, you may ask? It is a powerful VPN service that helps you browse the internet securely and anonymously, all while giving you the ability to bypass censorship and access geo-restricted content. It also offers an added bonus of an acceleration feature, which optimizes your internet connection and boosts your browsing speed.
But why is online privacy and security so important in today’s digital age? That’s where the term “surveillance capitalism” comes into play. Surveillance capitalism is a term coined by scholar Shoshana Zuboff, which describes the practice of businesses using personal data collected from individuals to generate revenue through targeted advertising.
This means that your personal data is being constantly monitored and collected by companies, which can be unsettling for those who value their privacy. By using isharkVPN accelerator, you can prevent companies from tracking your online activity and keep your personal information safe from prying eyes.
So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for isharkVPN accelerator today and experience blazing-fast internet speeds and unparalleled online privacy and security!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is surveillance capitalism, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
