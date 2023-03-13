Get blazing-fast internet speeds with iSharkVPN Accelerator
2023-03-13 01:10:23
iSharkVPN Accelerator: The Ultimate Solution to Boost Your Internet Speeds
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering while streaming your favorite shows and movies online? Look no further than iSharkVPN Accelerator – the ultimate solution to boost your internet speeds.
iSharkVPN Accelerator is a powerful tool that optimizes your internet connection, giving you lightning-fast download and upload speeds. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming videos, or gaming, iSharkVPN Accelerator ensures a smooth and seamless experience.
One of the key features of iSharkVPN Accelerator is VPN passthrough mode. But what is VPN passthrough mode? Simply put, VPN passthrough mode allows you to use a VPN while still being able to connect to the internet through your router. This means that you can enjoy the security and privacy benefits of a VPN without sacrificing your internet speeds.
So, if you're looking for a VPN that doesn't slow down your internet speeds, iSharkVPN Accelerator is the perfect solution for you. With VPN passthrough mode, you can enjoy all the benefits of a VPN without any of the drawbacks.
Don't let slow internet speeds hold you back. Try iSharkVPN Accelerator today and experience lightning-fast internet speeds like never before!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is vpn passthrough mode, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
