Get blazing fast internet speeds with isharkVPN accelerator and whitelist

2023-03-13 02:56:33
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restricted access to certain websites? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator!
Our accelerator technology is specifically designed to optimize internet speeds, making your browsing experience smoother and more efficient. With isharkVPN accelerator, you can say goodbye to buffering videos and slow downloads.
But that's not all - our service also includes a whitelist feature. What is a whitelist, you may ask? It's a list of websites that are exempt from the VPN encryption and are accessed directly, bypassing the VPN tunnel. This means that you can access your favorite websites without any interruption or slowdown caused by the VPN encryption process.
The whitelist feature is perfect for those who need to access specific websites for work or personal use, without compromising their online security. With isharkVPN accelerator, you can have the best of both worlds - fast internet speeds and secure browsing.
So why choose isharkVPN accelerator? Our service is reliable, easy to use, and affordable. We offer a variety of subscription options to fit any budget, and our customer support team is available 24/7 to assist you with any issues.
Make the switch to isharkVPN accelerator and experience the internet like never before. Say goodbye to slow speeds and restricted access - and hello to fast, secure browsing.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is whitelist, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
