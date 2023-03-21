Supercharge Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator
2023-03-21 04:00:16
In today's fast-paced digital world, online security and privacy have become critical concerns for everyone. With cyber threats lurking around every corner, it's essential to have a reliable VPN service that can protect your online identity and data. Thankfully, the market is full of VPN providers, and one name that has emerged as a leader in the industry is Surfshark VPN.
Surfshark VPN is a comprehensive VPN service that offers a range of features and benefits to ensure your online safety and privacy. With Surfshark VPN, you get access to over 3200 servers in 65 countries, ensuring fast and reliable connections wherever you are. Moreover, the service offers advanced security protocols like IKEv2, OpenVPN, and Shadowsocks to ensure your data remains secure.
The latest addition to the Surfshark VPN family is the iSharkVPN accelerator, which promises to take the user experience to new heights. The iSharkVPN accelerator is a significant upgrade that offers faster speeds, better connectivity, and an overall smoother experience. The accelerator works by optimizing the VPN network, reducing latency, and enhancing the overall browsing experience.
One of the significant advantages of the iSharkVPN accelerator is that it works on both desktop and mobile devices. This means you can enjoy the benefits of the accelerator on your phone or tablet, ensuring a seamless and secure browsing experience. With the iSharkVPN accelerator, you can browse the web without worrying about lag or slow loading times.
So, who owns Surfshark VPN? Surfshark VPN is a relatively new player in the VPN industry, having been founded in 2018. However, the company has quickly gained a reputation for offering top-notch services and has gained over 2 million customers in just three years. The company is based in the British Virgin Islands and is owned by a group of cybersecurity experts who have years of experience in the industry.
In conclusion, the Surfshark VPN iSharkVPN accelerator is an excellent addition to an already impressive VPN service. With the accelerator, you can enjoy faster speeds and a better browsing experience, all while ensuring your online safety and privacy. So, if you're looking for a VPN service that can offer you top-tier security and a seamless browsing experience, Surfshark VPN is the way to go.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can who owns surfshark vpn, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
