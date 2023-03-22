  • Domiciliu
Blog > Boost Your Internet Connection with iSharkVPN Accelerator

Boost Your Internet Connection with iSharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-22 09:09:28
Are you tired of slow internet speeds when streaming your favorite movies or playing online games? Do you find yourself frustrated with a moderate NAT type that limits your connectivity?

Well, fear no more! With isharkVPN's accelerator, you can boost your internet speed and reduce lag. Our accelerator technology optimizes your internet connection, allowing for faster data transfer and smoother online experiences.

But what exactly is a NAT type? NAT (Network Address Translation) is a method of assigning IP addresses to devices on a network. Your NAT type determines how your device connects to other devices online. A moderate NAT type can limit connectivity and online functionality, while an open NAT type allows for full connectivity and functionality.

By using isharkVPN's accelerator, you can improve your NAT type from moderate to open, allowing for better online connectivity and functionality. Plus, our VPN service ensures your online privacy and security, keeping your personal information safe from hackers and online threats.

Don't settle for slow internet speeds and a moderate NAT type. Upgrade to isharkVPN and experience faster speeds and better connectivity today!

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can why is my nat type moderate, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
