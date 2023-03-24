  • Domiciliu
Blog > Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and Wireshark Filter Source IP

Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and Wireshark Filter Source IP

ishark blog article

2023-03-24 15:09:17
Introducing the Ultimate Online Solution: iSharkVPN Accelerator

Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering? Do you want to protect your online privacy and security? Look no further than iSharkVPN Accelerator – the ultimate online solution.

With iSharkVPN Accelerator, you can enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds and protect your online privacy with military-grade encryption. Our VPN service allows you to access regionally-restricted content, such as streaming services and social media platforms, no matter where you are in the world.

But that's not all – our VPN also features a Wireshark filter source IP option, allowing you to filter out unwanted traffic and focus on the specific data you need. This is especially useful for network administrators who need to troubleshoot issues or analyze network traffic.

Using iSharkVPN Accelerator is easy and user-friendly. Simply download and install our app on your device, log in, and connect to one of our many servers across the globe. From there, you can browse the web with peace of mind knowing that your online activity is secure and fast.

Don't settle for slow internet speeds and compromised online privacy. Upgrade to iSharkVPN Accelerator today and experience the ultimate in online security and speed.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can wireshark filter source ip, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
