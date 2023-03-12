Accelerate Your Online Experience with isharkVPN's Split Tunneling Feature
2023-03-12 01:09:32
Are you tired of slow internet speeds while using a VPN? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! Our accelerator technology ensures that your VPN connection is faster than ever before.
But what about those times when you only need your VPN for certain tasks? That's where split tunneling for VPN comes in. With split tunneling, you can choose which applications and websites use your VPN connection, while the rest of your traffic goes through your regular internet connection. This not only speeds up your connection, but also helps conserve your VPN's bandwidth.
At isharkVPN, we understand that privacy and speed are both important when it comes to online security. That's why we offer split tunneling as a feature for all of our users. With isharkVPN accelerator and split tunneling, you can have the best of both worlds: a fast and secure internet connection.
So why wait? Sign up for isharkVPN today and experience the benefits of our accelerator and split tunneling features for yourself. Your online security and privacy will thank you.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what is split tunneling for vpn, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
