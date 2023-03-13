  • Ev
Protect Your Facebook Account from Cloning with isharkVPN Accelerator

Protect Your Facebook Account from Cloning with isharkVPN Accelerator

2023-03-13 19:50:31
Looking for a reliable VPN service that can provide you with fast and secure internet browsing? Look no further than iSharkVPN accelerator! With its advanced technology, iSharkVPN accelerator can enhance your internet speed and allow you to access geo-restricted content from anywhere in the world.

But what if you're facing a different kind of online threat, like having your Facebook account cloned? Don't worry – we've got you covered with some helpful tips.

First and foremost, change your password immediately. Make sure to use a strong and unique password that you haven't used before. You should also enable two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security to your account.

Next, report the cloned account to Facebook. You can do this by clicking on the "..." button on the cloned profile and selecting "Report profile." Facebook will then investigate the issue and take appropriate action.

Finally, be wary of suspicious messages and friend requests. Scammers may use your cloned account to send messages to your friends, so make sure to warn them about the situation and advise them not to click on any suspicious links.

In summary, iSharkVPN accelerator can enhance your internet browsing experience while also protecting your online privacy. And if you ever find yourself dealing with a cloned Facebook account, take immediate action by changing your password, reporting the profile, and staying vigilant against further suspicious activity.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what to do if your facebook account has been cloned, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
