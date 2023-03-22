Unleash the Power of the Internet with iSharkVPN Accelerator
2023-03-22 11:33:32
As the internet has become an essential part of our daily lives, the importance of net neutrality has become increasingly important. Net neutrality refers to the principle that all internet traffic should be treated equally, without discrimination or favoritism. This principle ensures that everyone has equal access to the internet, which is crucial for maintaining a free and open internet.
At isharkVPN, we believe in the importance of net neutrality, and we are proud to offer our customers an accelerator feature that can help boost internet speeds while ensuring that net neutrality principles are upheld.
With our accelerator feature, customers can enjoy faster internet speeds for streaming, gaming, and downloading content. But unlike other VPN providers, isharkVPN's accelerator feature does not discriminate against any type of internet traffic. This means that our customers can enjoy faster speeds for all types of internet activities, without any favoritism towards certain types of traffic.
By using our accelerator feature, our customers can enjoy faster internet speeds without compromising on net neutrality principles. This is important, as without net neutrality, internet service providers could potentially discriminate against certain types of traffic, favoring their own services over others. This could lead to a less diverse and less open internet, which would be detrimental to both consumers and businesses alike.
So, if you're looking for a VPN provider that values the principles of net neutrality while still offering a fast and reliable service, look no further than isharkVPN. Our accelerator feature ensures that our customers enjoy faster internet speeds without compromising on net neutrality principles, making it the perfect choice for anyone who wants to enjoy a free and open internet.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why is net neutrality important, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
