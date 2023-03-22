  • Ev
Blog Yazıları > Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator

Boost Your Internet Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator

ishark blog article

2023-03-22 15:02:23
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restricted access to certain websites? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! With our state-of-the-art technology, we can provide lightning-fast connections and unlimited access to any website you desire.

But why is Tor so slow in comparison? The answer lies in the way Tor works. Tor routes your internet traffic through several different servers, making it difficult for anyone to trace your online activity. However, this extra layer of security comes at a cost – speed. Each time your traffic passes through a different server, it slows down the connection. This is where isharkVPN accelerator excels. Our technology allows for a secure and speedy connection without sacrificing your privacy.

So why choose isharkVPN accelerator over other VPN services? Our service provides unlimited bandwidth, 256-bit encryption, and a strict no-logs policy to ensure your online activity remains private. We also offer easy-to-use apps for all major platforms, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. With isharkVPN accelerator, you'll never have to worry about slow internet speeds or blocked websites again.

In conclusion, isharkVPN accelerator is the perfect solution for anyone looking to improve their internet experience. With our advanced technology and commitment to privacy, you can enjoy lightning-fast speeds without sacrificing your security. Say goodbye to slow connections and restricted access – try isharkVPN accelerator today!

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can why is tor so slow, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
