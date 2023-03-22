Unleash the Speed of Your Internet with iSharkVPN Accelerator
ishark blog article
2023-03-22 17:20:46
Are you tired of slow internet speeds while browsing your favorite websites? Do you find your search engine constantly switching to Yahoo, even when you prefer a different one? Look no further than the iSharkVPN accelerator.
The iSharkVPN accelerator is a powerful tool that can boost your internet speeds by up to 100%. It works by compressing data and routing it through the iSharkVPN network, reducing the amount of time it takes for information to travel between your device and the website you're visiting.
But that's not all - the iSharkVPN accelerator also includes a feature that prevents your search engine from automatically redirecting to Yahoo. Many users have reported frustration with their search engine defaulting to Yahoo, even when they have set another engine as their preferred option. iSharkVPN's solution ensures that you can use whichever search engine you prefer without any unwanted redirects.
Don't let slow internet speeds and pesky search engine redirects hold you back any longer. Try the iSharkVPN accelerator and experience faster and more reliable internet browsing today.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why my search engine keeps switching to yahoo, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
