Блог > Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and Split Tunnel VPN

Boost Your Internet Speed with isharkVPN Accelerator and Split Tunnel VPN

ishark blog article

2023-03-12 01:01:26
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and restricted access to certain websites? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator. Our cutting-edge technology provides lightning-fast internet speeds, allowing you to browse the web, stream videos, and download files at lightning-fast speeds.

But what sets isharkVPN accelerator apart from other VPN services? Our innovative split tunnel VPN feature. Split tunneling allows you to choose which apps and websites use VPN encryption, while the rest of your internet traffic remains unencrypted. This means that you can access specific websites and applications at high speeds, while still enjoying the security and privacy benefits of a VPN.

So, what are you waiting for? Try isharkVPN accelerator with split tunnel VPN today and experience lightning-fast internet speeds and unbeatable privacy and security. Our easy-to-use interface and 24/7 customer support ensure that you'll have the best possible VPN experience. Sign up now and take advantage of our limited-time offer for new customers.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what is split tunnel vpn, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
У вас ще немає програми iShark? Завантажте його зараз.
