Блог > Stay Safe Online with isharkVPN Accelerator: What to Do After Clicking a Phishing Link on Your Phone

Stay Safe Online with isharkVPN Accelerator: What to Do After Clicking a Phishing Link on Your Phone

2023-03-13 17:30:16
IsharkVPN Accelerator: The Ultimate Solution for Safe and Secure Browsing

Are you tired of slow internet speeds and insecure browsing? Look no further than IsharkVPN Accelerator. Our VPN service provides lightning-fast internet speeds and unparalleled security to keep your online activities private and protected.

With IsharkVPN Accelerator, you can browse the internet with complete anonymity, even when using public Wi-Fi networks. Our advanced encryption technology ensures that your data is safe from prying eyes, hackers, and identity thieves.

But what happens if you accidentally click on a phishing link on your phone? Don't worry, IsharkVPN Accelerator has you covered. Our service includes a built-in anti-phishing feature that automatically blocks suspicious links and alerts you to potential threats.

If you do happen to click on a phishing link, here's what you should do:

1. Immediately disconnect from the internet and turn off Wi-Fi and cellular data.

2. Contact your bank or credit card company to report any unauthorized transactions.

3. Run a virus scan on your phone to ensure that no malware has been installed.

4. Change your passwords for all online accounts, including email, social media, and banking.

5. Consider using a VPN service like IsharkVPN Accelerator to prevent future attacks and keep your online activities private and secure.

Don't let phishing attacks and slow internet speeds slow you down. Try IsharkVPN Accelerator today and experience the ultimate in safe and secure browsing.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what to do after clicking phishing link on phone, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
