Protect Your Phone from Hackers with isharkVPN Accelerator
ishark blog article
2023-03-13 18:52:36
Are you tired of slow internet speeds when using your VPN? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator! This feature speeds up your internet connection by optimizing your VPN connection, giving you faster browsing and streaming speeds.
But what happens if your phone is hacked? Don't panic, follow these steps:
1. Disconnect from the internet: As soon as you suspect your phone is hacked, turn off Wi-Fi and mobile data to stop the hacker from accessing your phone remotely.
2. Change your passwords: This includes your email, social media, and banking logins. Use strong and unique passwords for each account.
3. Scan for malware: Use trusted anti-virus and anti-malware programs to scan your phone and remove any malicious software.
4. Update your software: Keep your phone and apps up to date with the latest security patches to reduce vulnerabilities.
5. Enable two-factor authentication: This provides an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification step, such as a code sent to your phone or email.
Stay safe online with isharkVPN and take the necessary steps to protect your phone if hacked.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what to do if phone hacked, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
