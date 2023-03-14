  • Дім
Блог > Boost Your Online Security and Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Password Manager

Boost Your Online Security and Speed with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Password Manager

2023-03-14 03:09:40
Are you tired of slow internet speeds and buffering while streaming your favorite shows and movies? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator, the ultimate solution to your internet speed woes.

With isharkVPN accelerator, you can experience lightning-fast internet speeds thanks to advanced technology that optimizes your internet connection and reduces latency. Say goodbye to frustrating interruptions during online gaming or video calls with this powerful tool.

But that's not all - isharkVPN also includes a password manager, allowing you to securely store and manage all of your passwords in one convenient location. With just one master password, you can access all of your online accounts without the fear of hacking or security breaches.

Never again will you have to struggle with remembering multiple passwords or worry about the safety of your personal information. The isharkVPN password manager ensures that your data stays protected and organized, giving you peace of mind and saving you time.

So why wait? Upgrade your internet experience and enhance your online security with isharkVPN accelerator and password manager today.

How to use isharkVPN?

isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:

1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;

2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;

3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;

4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.

With isharkVPN you can what would a password manager allow you to do, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
У вас ще немає програми iShark? Завантажте його зараз.
