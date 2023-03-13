Boost Your Online Experience with iSharkVPN Accelerator
Are you tired of slow internet speed and lag issues while streaming your favorite shows? Do you want to ensure your online privacy and security while browsing the internet? Look no further than isharkVPN accelerator!
With isharkVPN accelerator, you can enjoy lightning-fast internet speed with no buffering or lag issues. Our advanced technology optimizes your internet connection to provide the best possible speed and performance. Whether you are streaming, gaming, or simply browsing the web, you can experience the best possible performance with isharkVPN accelerator.
Not only does isharkVPN accelerator provide fast and reliable internet speed, but it also ensures your online privacy and security. With our military-grade encryption and advanced security protocols, you can browse the internet with complete peace of mind. Our VPN service masks your IP address and encrypts your online activity, making it impossible for hackers and snoops to track your online activities.
And for those who are wondering, what port does OpenVPN use? Our OpenVPN service uses port 1194 by default, but can be configured to use any available port. This means that you can enjoy the benefits of OpenVPN while customizing your connection settings to meet your specific needs.
So, what are you waiting for? Try isharkVPN accelerator today and experience the best possible internet speed and security. Our user-friendly interface and 24/7 customer support make it easy and convenient to use, no matter where you are in the world. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial to see for yourself how isharkVPN accelerator can enhance your online experience.
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can what port does openvpn use, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
