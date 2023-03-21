Boost Your Browsing with iSharkVPN Accelerator and Switch to Yahoo on Safari
If you're looking for a top-notch VPN service that offers lightning-fast speeds, then look no further than iSharkVPN Accelerator. This cutting-edge VPN technology is designed to optimize and accelerate your internet connection, giving you faster access to websites and online content than ever before.
With iSharkVPN Accelerator, you'll enjoy lightning-fast download and upload speeds, making it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows, play online games, and browse the web without experiencing any lag or buffering. Plus, with advanced encryption and security features, you can rest assured that your online activity is safe and anonymous.
One question that many users have is why Safari, the default web browser on Apple devices, uses Yahoo as its default search engine instead of Google. There are a few reasons for this, including the fact that Yahoo has a long-standing partnership with Apple, and that Yahoo offers a more privacy-focused search experience than Google.
However, if you prefer to use Google as your search engine in Safari, you can easily change the default settings. Simply open Safari, go to Preferences, and then click on the Search tab. From there, you can select Google as your default search engine and enjoy fast and accurate search results on your Apple device.
Whether you're looking for a faster internet experience or simply want to customize your Safari browser, iSharkVPN Accelerator and Google search can help you get the most out of your online experience. So why wait? Try iSharkVPN today and experience the difference for yourself!
How to use isharkVPN?
isharkVPN is available for free on Windows, Android and iOS. Here are the steps to use isharkVPN:
1. Enter the official website of isharkVPN to download the client;
2. Access the server menu and select your new virtual country, click the connect button;
3. After confirming the connection is successful, you can hide your IP, and your Internet traffic will be shielded by VPN encryption;
4. If you feel that your connection is not fast enough, you may be on a congested server. Switching servers is easy and only takes a few seconds.
With isharkVPN you can why does safari use yahoo instead of google, enjoy 100% safe browsing and hide your IP. Rest assured, isharkVPN virtual private network will never keep any usage logs.
